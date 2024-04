SaturdayRoad.com columnist Brett Friedlander joins The Sportsline from the men’s Final Four from Phoenix to talk NCAA Tournament, including how the Virginia Cavaliers helped spark N.C. State’s magical March Madness run, on if the key for the Wolfpack against Purdue will be to get Zach Edey into foul trouble, and how incredible it is to see long-time friends and personalities from Raleigh at the Final Four.