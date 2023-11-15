Bright Nights Festival in downtown Lynchburg Nov. 19

Downtown Lynchburg Association to host Inaugural Bright Nights Festival this Sunday, November 19 from 4 PM – 8 PM

Wednesday, November 15, 2023: Lynchburg, VA – Kick off the holiday season this weekend at Downtown Lynchburg Association’s Bright Nights Festival on Sunday, November 19 from 4-8pm. This free, family-friendly event will include a tree-lighting ceremony (beginning at 6pm), live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, and many fun activities along the Bluffwalk and on Commerce Street.

Highlighted features of the Bright Nights Festival include:

Craddock Terry Tree Lighting (6pm)

Over 40 Artisan Vendors

Whoville Square

Trackless Train

Multiple Snow Simulator Machines

Heritage Baptist Choir

Photo Ops/Letter Writing with Santa

Frozen Themed Bounce House

Food Truck Zone

BRIGHT NIGHTS Marquee Letters

Giant Cornhole

DJ Noyz

Puppy Kissing Booth

Pony “Reindeer” Carousel

Caricature Artist

Academy Art Bus

Live-Action Christmas Characters

360 Photo Booth

Benaiah On-Site Screen Printing

Toys For Tots

GLTC will be providing shuttle service from 4-8pm from the following locations:

Clay Street Parking Lot

Corner of Court Street/5th Street

Uptown Deck on Main Street

Corner of Main Street/10th Street

Corner of Main Street/12th Street

This one-night event will kick off the Bright Nights on the Bluffwalk attraction in Downtown Lynchburg, where the Bluffwalk will be transformed into an enchanting holiday spectacle with dazzling lights, large-scale installations and more. This free eight-week experience will run from November 19, 2023 – January 14, 2024.

“We are delighted to introduce this captivating new attraction and event to our community,” says Ashley Kershner, Executive Director of Downtown Lynchburg Association. “The Bright Nights on the Bluffwalk installation was crafted with the aim of providing a truly magical experience for everyone throughout the holiday season. And with the Bright Nights Festival event, we are inviting Lynchburg to kick off the holiday season with us, and hopefully help establish a brand new holiday tradition for the entire Lynchburg region.”

Bright Nights on the Bluffwalk and the Bright Nights Festival are being produced in partnership with the City of Lynchburg and is sponsored by United Bank, ABC13-WSET, Pacific Life, Innovative Wireless Technologies, Mustaches 4 Kids Lynchburg, Craddock Terry Hotel, Freedom First Credit Union, Scott Insurance, Centra, Captrust, Foster Fuels, Consensus Real Estate, NB Handy, Maddox Air & Electrical, Fratelli Italian Kitchen, 7 Rooftop Bar, Skyline, William & Henry Steakhouse, My Dog Duke’s Diner, Bootleggers, El Jefe Taqueria, CLC Incorporated, and Jamerson-Lewis Construction.

For more information visit downtownlynchburg.com/bright-nights.