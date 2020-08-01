Brookneal man charged with larcenies

A Brookneal man is charged with several larcenies in the Gladys and Brookneal areas of Campbell County, including grand larceny of a utility trailer. The Sheriff’s department took 20-year-old Travis Ramsey into custody for failure to appear in court on charges of assault and battery of a family member, property damage, and aggressive driving. When they interviewed him, they connected him to the larcenies. Ramsey is currently being held with no bond at the Campbell County Blue Ridge regional Jail.

On 12-20-21, 20 year old Travis Ramsey of Brookneal was taken into custody for outstanding warrants. The warrants stemmed from his failure to appear in court on the underlying charges of assault and battery of a family member, property damage, and aggressive driving.

Ramsey was interviewed by the Campbell County Criminal Investigation Division. After interviewing Ramsey, Ramsey was connected with several larcenies in the Gladys and Brookneal areas of the county. On 12-21-21, Ramsey was charged with 3 counts of petit larceny and 1 count of grand larceny of a utility trailer. Ramsey is currently being held with no bond at the Campbell County Blue Ridge regional Jail.