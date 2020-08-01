Brookneal native, LU student advances in American Ninja Warrior

Brookneal native and Liberty University grad student Josiah Singleton has advanced to next Monday’s round in the finals of American Ninja Warrior Season 14. He’s one of the 69 finalists this season competing for $100,000. He told the Morningline why he’s known as “Country Boy Ninja”

Here is a clip from American Ninja Warrior featuring Josiah:

Singleton is pursuing his Master of Divinity in Biblical Studies at Liberty will also while serving as student discipleship director at Hyland Heights Baptist Church in Rustburg. The next episode airs next Monday at 8pm on NBC.