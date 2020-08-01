Brookneal police investigate break-in, damage at Brookneal Rec. Association

Brookneal Police say someone broke into the Brookneal Recreation Association on Riverside Drive sometime between the evening of April 5 and early yesterday morning. They say the suspects severed a chained gate, got into the pool area and caused about 4-thousand dollars in property damage. They also stole various items.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons responsible, and any information leading to their apprehension, or the recovery of the stolen items.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office or visit CENTRAL VIRGINIA CRIME STOPPERS website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.