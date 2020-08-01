Brookneal woman behind bars for allegedly slapping sheriff’s deputy

A Brookneal woman is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy. Authorities say Faith Christian Thompson had passed out inside her car in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Wards Road. When the deputy approached her, they say Thompson reached from her car and slapped her, then kicked and struck her several times as the deputy tried to take Thompson into custody. A store employee and another citizen helped the deputy arrest Thompson without further incident.

Here is the entire news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest in Assault Case

RUSTBURG, VA – On August 6, 2022, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dollar General retail store located at 12283 Wards Rd for a welfare check of a female. The caller stated that the female was sleeping inside of a Gray in color Nissan truck that was parked outside in the parking lot.



When the Sheriff’s Office made contact with the female, identified as Faith Christian Thompson of Brookneal, VA, she appeared to be passed out with her head laid against the door of the vehicle. Thompson became irate and made statements to the responding deputy that she would assault her by slapping her. As the deputy was standing near the door of Thompson’s vehicle, Thompson reached from her vehicle and slapped the deputy on the side of her face.



The deputy attempted to take Thompson into custody after the assault; however, the deputy was kicked and struck several times by Thompson. While the deputy was pulling Thompson from the vehicle to take her into custody, a store employee and an unknown citizen intervened and assisted the deputy with taking Thompson into custody without further incident.

Thompson was charged with the following charges.

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer;

Obstruction of Justice; and

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the heroic efforts of the two community members who assisted our deputy with this arrest.