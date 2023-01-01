“Budgets and Brews” sessions to discuss Lynchburg budget

Whether a brewed cup of coffee or tea or a cold brew of ale is preferred, Lynchburg residents are invited to come chat with City Manager, Wynter C. Benda during four “Budget and Brews” sessions to discuss the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 budget.



Each year, the City goes through the process of deliberating over the proposed budget, which includes funding for general government services, schools, fleet, airport, water, sewer, stormwater and other funds.

These “budget and brews” informal meetings are ways the City Manager would like to engage with citizens and allow them to comment on the proposed budget, ask questions and offer input.

“BUDGET AND BREWS” SESSIONS:



Wednesday, March 13, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace Street

Thursday, March 14, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Golf Park Coffee, 2306 Bedford Avenue

Wednesday, March 20, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Westside Deli, 7701 Timberlake Road



Thursday, March 21, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Mellow Mushroom, 1220 Greenview Drive

The formal Budget Public Hearing will take place Tuesday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 900 Church Street.