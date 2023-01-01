Building Our Future: Addison Onafowokan and Avery Pyzik

Mari and Brian are joined by Forest Middle School Teacher, Cindy Watson, and two of her students, Addison Onafowokan and Avery Pyzik, to talk about the Plant The Moon Challenge which allowed Addison and Avery be able to ask a question to Loral O’Hara who is currently an astronaut on the International Space Station, the questions that they asked, the experiments that have been done in the past and this year for this challenge, Star Wars vs. Star Trek, and more.



