Building Our Future: Anna Boyers and Renee Stephens

Anna Boyers from E.C. Glass High School and teacher Renee Stephens join Mari and Brian on The Morningline for the Building our Future segment to talk about the CTE programs in Lynchburg City Schools, Anna winning a gold medal at a recent competition and what her entry was, why she is focusing on the entrepreneurship route, what she’s thinking about doing when she gets older, is Renee seeing more students come into the CTE program than before, which city Anna enjoyed more between San Diego and Denver, how she came up with the idea to make tumblers, and more.