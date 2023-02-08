Building Our Future: Anna Grohs

2023 Liberty High School graduate, Anna Grohs, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about what she will be doing in the fall while attending Virginia Tech, winning the State Proficiency Award for FFA in Goat Production Entrepreneurship, what is the process of goat production, why people are buying her baby goats, how many goats does she have, the weirdest thing her goats have eaten, how her studies at Virginia Tech will apply to her work she does with her goats, how many types of goats are there, a scholarship she recently won, and more.