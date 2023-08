Cadet Staff Sergeant Mark Jones, Cadet Lieutenant Anna Payne, First Sergeant Leonard Hutton, and Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Payne from Bedford County Schools JROTC join Mari and Anthony on The Morningline to talk abut how they got started with the JROTC program, what their plans are for the future, why Hutton and Payne became instructors, the program being bigger than it has ever been in Bedford County, and more.