Haven Manning, Will Hoffman, and Isla Wasson from Dunbar Theatre under the direction of Lori and Albert Carter join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about their performance of Aladdin Jr. at the JTF in Atlanta, who they looked for for inspiration to play their characters, auditioning for an iTheatrics project, do they get nervous before they go on, are they planning on continuing to do theater in the future, lessons they have learned through theater, and more.