Allison Daugherty, Maddie Durie, Morgan Cook, and Ronan McKinney from E.C. Glass Theatre join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about their upcoming performances of “Beauty and the Beast”, what they have learned from playing their characters, the choreography in the play, the character breakfast coming up this weekend, what the audience should be on the lookout for, and where you can find your tickets for every show.