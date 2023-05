Gavin Woods, a student in the Bedford County CTE Program, and Trevor Hoss, the Bedford County CTE Supervisor, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the program itself, how competitive the application process is, how Gavin got into the program, working for Wicked Diesel, how much his skills have grown, Bedford County having a lot of CTE options, what Gavin sees himself doing in the future, and more.