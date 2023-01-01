Building Our Future: Hannah Shotton and Teddy Paisley

Liberty University Law Professor, Tory Lucas, and two Liberty Law Honor Students, Teddy Paisley and Hannah Shotton, join Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the Liberty Honor’s Program, what kind of law that they plan to get into, the five pillars and three core values that the program is built on, the Moot Court activities Liberty Law students get to do, how being a member of the Honor’s Program is going to help their prospects following graduation, and more.

