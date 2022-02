Jefferson Forest High School Senior Prentiss Patrick-Carter was chosen from more than 300 applicants as the Harry F. Byrd JR. Leadership award scholarship winner for the 5th Congressional District. He will receive a scholarship of $20,000. Prentiss is also a standout in Cavalier Theater and recently was given Outstanding Actor recognition at the state level. Here’s our conversation with him:

Building our Future is presented by Coleman-Adams Construction.