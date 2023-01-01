Building Our Future: Justin Gregory

Justin Gregory joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about restarting the Young Marines program in Lynchburg, how long the original unit has been shut down, what the training will be look like, his service in the Marines, how long kids can stay in the program, and much more.

Building Our Future is brought to you by L.G. Flint General Contractors – where you are a customer for life!

WLNI · Building Our Future: Justin Gregory 07/24/2024
Tagged