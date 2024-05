Instructors Carrie Lewis and Gaynell Phelps and students Annabella, Rachel, Bree, Eleanor, Ace, and Camden from the LCS DEPTH Program join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the project they completed to help disabled students be able to experience recess like the other children, how they executed the project, how they chose the name of the project, having to secure copyrights, and much more.