Building Our Future: Liberty Law Students Roniqua Archer and Jordan Jalil

3rd Year Law Students Roniqua Archer and Jordan Jalil along with Dr. Yuri Mantilla from Liberty Law School joins Brian and Tory Lucas on The Morningline to talk about why they chose Liberty, the competitions that they have competed in, lessons that they have learned along the way, is it unique for a law school to be able to compete in all of these competitions, what they plan on doing in the future, and more.



