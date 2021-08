A Lynchburg boy has become one of the youngest children ever to hike the Appalachian Trail. Five-year-old Harvey Sutton and his parents Josh and Cassie just finished their journey of 209 days and more than 2,100 miles. Harvey – whose trail name was Little Man — and his parents talked to the Morningline about their time on the trail:

Harvey’s now started kindergarten. His family says hiking the trail was an unbelievable bonding experience they’ll never forget.