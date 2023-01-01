Building Our Future: Pioneer Theatre

Director of Heritage High School Pioneer Theatre, Larry Hart, and one of his student performers, Salem Dews who plays Victor Von Frankenstein in their production of The Trials of Ygor, join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about their show, the monster, the set that they use, being named one of two schools in Virginia to get to compete in the Southeastern Theatre Conference Competition and how the fundraising effort is going, if you can see the show again, what else they’re performing this theatre season, and more.