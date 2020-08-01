Building Our Future: Sadie Tate

13 year old, Sadie Tate, and her mother Nicole join Mari and Brian on The Morningline for Building Our Future to talk about her love of space, her essay that she wrote to the Heimdal Science Fiction Club, her upcoming trip to NASA Space Camp, what she wants to do with her future career, and more.
