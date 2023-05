Soon to be E.C. Glass High School Graduate, Sage Khurana, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about winning the Excellence in Science Scholarship worth $25,000 which will be sending him to William and Mary and why he chose the school, his interest in Ecology, what he had to do to win the scholarship, the potential of becoming a paleontologist, some of his favorite animals, what he does in his spare time, and more.