Burn bans lifted in Bedford, Campbell Counties but drought conditions continue

Bedford County fire officials educate public on how to burn outdoors safely

Photo/video opportunity on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.

(Bedford, VA)—As the outdoor burning ban expires tonight (Dec. 11, 2023) at 11:59 p.m., Bedford County fire officials have some important reminders to citizens about how to burn outdoors safely.

Despite recent rainfall, Bedford County remains in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Scott Baker, extension agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, estimates that Bedford County saw only 55% of our normal precipitation between August and November. This is an estimate based on data from multiple reporting locations to the National Weather Service. In October, we had essentially no precipitation at all.

As these dry conditions remain an issue, it’s critical to pay attention to the weather before you burn.

“First and foremost, before you light a fire outside, you need to make sure that conditions are right for burning, both now and until the fire is properly extinguished,” said Bedford County Fire Marshal Leo George, III. “We do not want to burn during a windy day or have the wind pick up after the fire has been started. This could cause the fire to quickly get out of control.”

Here are other ways to make sure you are burning outdoors safely: