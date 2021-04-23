Bus ride leads to joyful reunion for two Liberty University students

Two Liberty University students started chatting on a campus bus and realized they had met each other before—15 years previously and 7,000 miles away, in an orphanage in China. Sophomore Ally Cole says that when she started talking to Ruby Wierzbicki, they discussed their majors and home states before finding out that they had both been adopted from the same orphanage in China – just a week apart, Cole when she was six years old and Wierzbicki was four. They appeared side by side in some old photos they both had.

Here is the story from Liberty University: https://www.liberty.edu/news/2021/04/23/chance-meeting-on-bus-leads-liberty-students-to-discover-they-once-lived-together-in-the-same-orphanage-in-china/