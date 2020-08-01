Cake & Cocktails: Benefitting Bikers Against Child Abuse on July 30th

Join Sweet Indulgence Bakery, Tabby’s Bartending, and Purple Door Catering, along with our local BACA chapter on July 30th, 530pm at Timberlake Tavern.

Each guest will receive a three entremets (mini cakes) flight paired with three cocktails provided by Tabby’s Bartending. Charcuterie options provided by Purple Door Catering will also be available! A silent auction that includes several generous donations by local restaurants, golf courses, amusement centers, spas, photographers, and many more, will be held during the event.

100% of sales and silent auction funds will be donated to our local BACA chapter. Bikers Against Child Abuse, aka BACA, is a 501c3 organization that fights to protect children who have been abused. Join us for a night of fun, good food, and to help support a good cause! Space is limited, so get your tickets now!

DEADLINE TO BUY TICKETS IS MONDAY, JULY 25TH. For tickets go here: https://www.facebook.com/events/574065734103379