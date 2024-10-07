Cameron Craddock Howe Talks Her Campaign For Ward I Seat on Lynchburg City Council

Independent Candidate for the Ward I Seat on Lynchburg City Council, Cameron Craddock Howe, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about why she has chosen to run for Lynchburg City Council, what makes her qualified to be a member of council, why she’s running as an independent, who she would support for Mayor if elected to council, where she stands with taxes in Lynchburg, the amphitheater vote, would she support the Lynchburg School Board’s decision to close T.C. Miller and Sandusky Elementary Schools, what sets her apart from her opponents in Ward I, what’s the biggest problem facing Lynchburg right now, and more.