Campbell Co. authorities hunt for man considered armed and dangerous

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who’s considered armed and dangerous. Keane David Rioseco, age 36, of Evington, VA is wanted for multiple charges, including evading police. Rioseco is described as white male, 6’2″ tall, and weighs approximately 234 pounds. Rioseco has closely cropped brown hair and blue eyes. Rioseco is a felony fugitive wanted by law enforcement in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg area(s) of North Carolina for evasion, among other charges. He is considered armed and dangerous; do not attempt to approach.



Local law enforcement are encouraging citizens with any information regarding Rioseco’s whereabouts to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You may also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.