Campbell Co. authorities seek wanted suspects

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in the search for two individual wanted for multiple charges.

Shaquelle O’Neal Jones, age 30, of Altavista, VA, is described as black male, 5’11” tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Jones has closely cropped black hair and brown eyes, with several distinguishing tattoos, including that of a cross under his left eye. He is wanted for grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and there is an outstanding capias for his arrest.



Marvin Clinton Myers, age 28, of Altavista, VA, is described as a black male, 5’6″ tall, and weighs approximately 146 pounds. Myers has closely cropped black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding.



Anyone with information regarding the location of these individuals is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.