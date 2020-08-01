Campbell Co. Community Day and Cars for Kids July 31st

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce we are partnering with Cross Road Baptist Church to bring Community Day and Cars for Kids on July 31 from 10:00am – 3:30pm.We think everyone can agree it’s been a tough year, and frankly, we miss you guys. Which is why we’ve partnered to bring a fun community event for the whole family including: Classic cars, antique tractors, and motorcycles

Live entertainment

Jaws of Life demonstration

Food trucks

Touch a truck with our local public safety departments

CCSO and LUPD’s K-9 units

Door prizes and more!So come on out on July 31 and spend the day with us.Car Show registration will be $20. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for each class. Registration and set up will begin at 8am. See Less