Campbell Co. Library hosts street fair July 31st

CAMPBELL COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM TO HOLD STREET FAIR SATURDAY, JULY 31, 2021 RUSTBURG, VA – The entire community is invited to the Campbell County Public Library System’s Summer Reading Grand Finale and Street Fair on Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Rustburg.



This free and family-friendly event will take place mostly outdoors, starting at Rustburg Library and spreading out. We’ll have fun activities available, including a dunk tank and the opportunity to see our Library Director turned into a human sundae. Over 40 vendors plan to be there. All are welcome, whether or not you participated in our Summer Reading Program.



Find the full line up of vendors at https://campbellcountylibraries.org/grandfinale/. If you have any questions, please contact Katie Lane, Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator, at 434-332-9507 or kllane@co.campbell.va.us.

