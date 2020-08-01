Campbell Co. Library to Hold Three Drive-Thru Santa Events this month

Campbell County Public Library to Hold Three Drive-Thru Santa Events in December RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Public Library will hold Drive-Thru Santa events at three of our branches: at Rustburg Library on Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m.; and at Timbrook Library on Friday, Dec. 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.



This will be a traditional drive-thru style, with your family staying in their vehicle for our holiday cheer. We are keeping this event classic, and Santa is the one and only attraction to help keep the traffic flow moving.



This event is weather permitting. You can check our social media pages or give us a call for updates.



If you have questions about the events, please contact Katie Lane, Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator, at 434-332-9507 or kllane@co.campbell.va.us.