Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates jewelry thefts

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two (2) significant burglaries, both of which occurred during daylight hours and involved the theft of jewelry.



On January 22, 2021, local law enforcement received a call of a burglary in the Yellow Branch area of Campbell County (Wards Road). The crime occurred between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and involved the theft of a considerable amount of assorted jewelry, including a high school class ring.



On January 24, 2021, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a burglary off Brookneal Highway, just south of Gladys, VA. The crime in this case, occurred between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and also includes the theft of jewelry and a class ring.



Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie, or Investigator Stuart Herndon, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



You may also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website,www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

