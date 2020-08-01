Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates trailer theft

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance with locating a black box trailer, recently stolen from the Spring Hill area. The trailer contained a series of sporting and personal items, including kayaks, hunting, and fishing equipment. Anyone with information should call the Campbell County sheriff’s office.

Here is the news release from the Sheriff’s Office:

CAMPBELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING

STOLEN BOX TRAILER

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance with locating a black box trailer, recently stolen from the Spring Hill area. The trailer contained a series of sporting and personal items, including kayaks, hunting, and fishing equipment.

Local law enforcement officials are encouraging citizens with any information regarding this theft to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You may also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Any further information pertaining to this crime will be published as an update.

