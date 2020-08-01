Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted on multiple charges

The Campbell County sheriff’s office is looking for a man wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges:

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance with the location and apprehension of a suspect wanted for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.



Joseph Ryan Scannell, age 29, of Madison Heights, VA is described as white male, 6’1″ tall, and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Scannell has brown hair and blue eyes.



Scannell is a fugitive wanted by law enforcement for the following charges:

Felony: grand larceny of a motor vehicle, bomb/burn threat, and assault on family member (3 rd + offense).

+ offense). Misdemeanor: threaten illegal act over telephone, and assault on family member



Local law enforcement are encouraging citizens with any information regarding Scannell’s whereabouts to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You may also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Any further information pertaining to this crime will be published as an update.