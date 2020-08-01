Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in multiple larcenies

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in the search for an individual wanted for multiple larcenies as well as property damage cases.



Nicholas Lozano Payne age 42, of Rustburg, VA, is described as white male, with white light brown, close cropped hair and green eyes.



Anyone with information regarding the location of Payne is asked to contact Senior Investigator Stuart Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.