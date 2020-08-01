Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office to host award ceremony May 14

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend an invitation to the public to attend the 2021 Awards Ceremony, to be held on Friday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m..



The Awards Ceremony is held annually to recognize the outstanding and/or heroic performance of duty and service of members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. It is the policy of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to recognize and commend employees who distinguish themselves through specific acts and/or accomplishments during performance of duty. Further, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that without the assistance of citizens of our community, our jobs would be more difficult to perform. With this in mind, the Sheriff’s Office will recognize citizens within our community that assisted the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.



The Awards Ceremony will be held in the Board of Supervisors Conference Roomlocated in the Haberer Building in Rustburg (47 Courthouse Lane). Immediately following the ceremony, Sheriff’s Office staff invites guests to partake of a light reception in an adjacent meeting space.



Citizens, Sheriff’s Office employees and their families are invited to attend this special event honoring Campbell County’s finest. County Administrator, Frank J. Rogers and members of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors have been invited as well.



The following awards will be presented:

Department Distinguished Service Awards;

Department Meritorious Service Awards;

Department Medal of Valor Award,

Department Community Policing Award,

Partnerships Awards;

Years of Service Awards; and

a special recognition of the career of Sergeant William C. Elliott, as he enters retirement.

Please direct any inquiries to Major J. Brandon Epperson; (434) 332-9580