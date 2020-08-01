Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of credit card thefts

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has information that credit card theft and fraud are also taking place in the surrounding jurisdictions. We have information that three Honda vehicles have been broken into possibly using a RFID (radio frequency identification) scan device. Once the suspect or suspects enter the vehicle they are stealing anything of value, including credit cards.
Please take the time to read the following safety tips for the community.
- Please lock your doors and roll your windows up on your vehicle; do not leave any valuables, or firearms inside the vehicle even when locked.
- Please be vigilant while at the gas pump for credit card skimmers. When you can, please pay inside with cash or use a credit card with a chip.
- Don’t use unsecure websites
- Beware of Phishing scams
- Shop in stores with card readers
- Don’t post sensitive information on your social media account.