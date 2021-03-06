Campbell Co. Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam where the caller poses as local law enforcement and threatens the resident by saying there are legal issues pending for the recipient. The calls originate from a local number and appear to be legitimate, even referencing staff member names that are current, and active employees of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office; however, we remind citizens that law enforcement is not likely to call you, period, about any kind of criminal matter you’re alleged to be involved in. If you get one of those calls, you should hang up immediately.

Here’s more information from the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Department:

CAMPBELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEES INCREASE IN PHONE SCAMS; REMINDS PUBLIC TO BE ALERT

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam where the caller poses as local law enforcement and threatens the resident by saying there are legal issues pending for the recipient, which must be taken care of.



The calls originate from the number (434) 266-0197; however, call-back numbers vary. Calls appear to be legitimate, even referencing staff member names that are current, and active employees of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office; however, we remind citizens that law enforcement is not likely to call you, period, about any kind of criminal matter you’re alleged to be involved in, and would never request any monies over the phone in the form of credit cards, gift cards, or the like in an attempt to reduce or lessen criminal charges.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office also reminds citizens that:

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office or any other legitimate law enforcement agency does not call community members threatening to arrest you over the phone or requesting money for outstanding traffic citations or warrants.

Never share any personal information such as birth dates, social security numbers or bank account details.

Sometimes scams such as these will include spoofing a legitimate law enforcement agency phone number and using a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain the trust of the victim.

Many scammers have done research on the people they are calling. So they will have some level of advanced intel that is likely from open-source information or social media.

What to do if this happens to you:

You should hang up immediately.

Contact your local law enforcement agency immediately to report the fraud.

Warn family, friends, and associates about the scam, so they can be on high alert.

Anyone with information or questions regarding this release is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574; if you have information relating to a crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



Any further information pertaining to this crime will be published as an update.