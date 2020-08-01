Campbell County authorities arrest wanted man

UPDATE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested wanted person, Jeffrey Haskins.



Authorities would like to thank the public for their assistance in the apprehension of this wanted person.

EARLIER: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance with the search for wanted suspect, Jeffrey Haskins.



Haskins is currently wanted for grand larceny of a vehicle and other charges. Jeffrey Haskins is described as a 23 year old black male, 6’1”, 145lbs with brown eyes, black hair, and a beard.



Haskins has been seen in the area of Waterlick Rd. and Timberlake Rd. in Campbell County and also frequents Aragon St and the White Rock area in the City of Lynchburg.



