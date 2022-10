The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help finding a wanted person, 29-year-old Shawn Vicent Crews of Nathalie is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Larceny of a firearm. Crews is known to frequent the areas of Halifax, South Boston and Danville. Please contact The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have seen or have information regarding Crew’s location.