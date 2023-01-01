Campbell County authorities search for burglary suspect

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a string of burglaries that happened early June 10th off Sunnymeade Road near the Candlers Mountain Road intersection. A man was caught peering into the window of one home and touching the window of a nearby home. Nearby, two burglaries were reported – and the sheriff’s office says the suspect took personal belongings and was in the bedroom of one homeowner who was asleep. Anyone with information should contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a series of burglaries off Sunnymeade Road near the Candlers Mountain Road intersection. On June 10th at approximately 1:40 am, a male subject is caught on home surveillance peering into a window of a residence. This same subject is also captured on surveillance looking into and touching the window of another residence in the same immediate area. Two burglaries have also been reported in close proximity to these homes where someone went into the residences and removed the personal property of these homeowners. During one of these burglaries, the suspect was actually in the bedroom of the homeowner while she slept. Attached is a video clip of the suspect and a still photo. The suspect in the photo appears to possibly be of Hispanic descent.

Please contact Investigator L.J. Edmiston at (434) 332-9580 if you have information regarding these crimes. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on a mobile device.