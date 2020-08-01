Campbell County authorities searching for wanted man

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Brookneal man who’s wanted for possessing a firearm while under a protective order. They believe 24-year-old Jacob Todd Hudson may still be in the Brookneal area. If you know his whereabouts you should call 9-1-1.

Here is the entire news release from Campbell County:

Jacob Todd Hudson, 24 years of age from Brookneal is currently wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and we believe that he may still be in the Brookneal area. The warrant is for possessing a fire arm while under a protective order. (18.2-308.1:4)

If you see or know where Hudson’s current location is please dial 911 or call our dispatch center at 434-332-9574.

Please contact Investigator M.N West at 434-332-9581 if you have any questions on this case.