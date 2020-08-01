Campbell County authorities seek bank robbery suspect

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting public assistance in the search for an individual responsible for the robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch in the Timberlake area (21513 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502).



At approximately 4:40 PM, the individual featured in the surveillance photos below entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch located at 21513 Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, and proceeded to demand money. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.



The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a tan/khaki ball cap and dark jacket. Photos of the suspect are attached.



In addition, CCSO investigators are seeking to identify the owner(s) of the vehicle shown in the photo attached for additional questioning.



Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect, or the vehicle in the photo is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



You may also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.



