Campbell County authorities seek burglar who hid inside business until closing

The Campbell County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man they say burglarized a local convenience store Tuesday night. Authorities believe 53-year-old Derrick Keith Jones came into the 501 Express Mart Tuesday during normal business hours and then concealed himself inside until after closing. He then stole a large sum of money and caused a lot of damage as he left. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s more information from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: On August 8, 2023, The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a Burglary to the 501 Express Mart, which occurred just before midnight.

A male subject entered the business during normal business hours and then proceeded to conceal himself inside the business until after closing. The male stole a large sum of money from this location, and upon exiting the business, also caused damage to the building.

The male involved has since been identified as Derrick Keith Jones. Jones is described as a 53-year-old African American male, approximately 5’ 9” 180 lbs with a black and grey beard.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is holding active warrants for Jones, including the Breaking and Entering (concealment), Use of a mask in the commission of the offense, Grand Larceny, and Property Damage to the business.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident, and any information from the public regarding the event or the whereabouts of Jones would be greatly appreciated. Any information can be forwarded to Investigator Jake Wade or Captain Tracy Emerson at 434-332-9580.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.