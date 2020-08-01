UPDATE: Wanted Man in Campbell County arrested

UPDATE:

Billy Wes Adams JR of Campbell County was taken into custody yesterday evening without incident. Adams is being held at the Lynchburg Blue Regional Jail without bond. Several felony charges on Adams are forthcoming.

EARLIER: Campbell County Sheriff’s authorities are looking for Billy Wes Adams, JR for a Felony Probation Violation. They say he’s the man who was in a stolen vehicle driven by Crystal Meyers Torrence on Monday, after she escaped police custody. She was arrested later Route 29 but Adams ran away from the vehicle. Anyone with information should call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.