Campbell County brushfire destroys home and cars

On Sunday, April 3 at approximately 12:32 p.m. Campbell County 911 received a call reporting a brush fire on Archer Mill Road, off of the 3000 block of Stage Road. Due to weather/wind conditions, the fire quickly grew and advanced toward Truline Drive. Five units quickly responded, however, due to wind conditions, the fire progressed to consume a single-family home, shed, other outbuildings and 4 cars.



No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced family.



VDOT is currently detouring traffic in the area. As emergency crews continue to monitor the site, citizens are advised to avoid the 3000 block of Stage Road (near Archer Road and between Spencer Road and Columbus Road.)



Crews contained the fire to 10 acres of land. As of 3:45 p.m. all fires were contained and units were working to suppress any remaining hot spots.



Approximately 40 emergency response (Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement) units reported to the scene to contain the blaze, including the following local/state departments:

Concord, Rustburg, Gladys, Lyn-Dan, Brookville Timberlake, Brookneal, Monelison (Amherst), and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Departments

Campbell County Public Safety Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

Virginia State Police (VSP)

Virginia Department of Forestry (VDF)

Units from Forest Fire Department and Lynchburg Fire Department provided station standby for Campbell County crews while units were committed to the fire.



Citizens are advised that current weather conditions mean a higher risk of fires in our area. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect to April 30, restricting open air burning until after 4:00 p.m. daily. Officials ask that you please refrain from burning in high wind situations; however, if you have to, it must be done after 4 p.m.

For more information on preventing wildfires, please visit the Virginia Department of Forestry website on Wildfire Prevention.