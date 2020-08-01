Campbell County man killed in two-car crash

One person was killed in a crash yesterday afternoon on Wards Road, south of Colonial Hwy in Campbell County. Police say 86-year-old William H. Slate of Naruna was exiting a private parking lot onto Wards Road and struck by an oncoming vehicle. Slate died at the scene. The driver of the other car, 65-year-old John T. Payne of Rustburg, was not injured.

Here is more information from Virginia State Police:

At 2:42 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 23), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wards Rd, south of Colonial Hwy.

A 2000 Lincoln LS exited a private parking lot onto Wards Rd. and was struck by a 1994 Ford Ranger that was traveling south.

The driver of the Lincoln, William H. Slate, 86, of Naruna, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, John T. Payne, 65, of Rustburg, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.