Campbell County man wins $2 million in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

James Mason dropped in to the One Stop Market at 1023 Main Street in Altavista to redeem a couple of winning Virginia Lottery tickets. He used his winnings to buy a Supreme Riches ticket, which he scratched while he was still in the store.

Turns out, the ticket was a $2 million winner.

“I was a little dazed and shocked,” he later told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty amazing.”

Supreme Riches (game #2151) is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $20 to $2,000,000. This is the first top prize claimed, which means two more remain unclaimed in this game. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,428,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.65.

Mr. Mason, who works in construction, had the choice of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,250,000 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

He’s not the only winner. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. The winning ticket was bought in Campbell County, which received nearly $6.8 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page. For general information or to play games online, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website or download the Lottery’s app. Connect with the Lottery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.