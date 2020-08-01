Campbell County offers free mulch to residents Nov. 12

Campbell County Public Works is offering a Free Mulch Day on Saturday, November 12 from 8 AM – 12 PM at the Livestock Road transfer site (427 Livestock Road, Rustburg), with loading assistance available onsite for those with large dump trucks and trailers.



Coarse brown mulch is available, while supplies last, for any resident (of any locality), businesses, and contractors. Those with standard vehicles/hauling units may load their own mulch at any time during the transfer site’s normal operating hours (6 AM – 9PM) between now and November 12 and should bring their own tools/loading equipment.

